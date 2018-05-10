Trump's move likely to worsen Mideast proxy battles

FILE - In this June 23, 2017 file photo, supporters of Iraqi Hezbollah brigades march on a representation of an Israeli flag with a portrait of late Iranian leader Ayatollah Khomeini and Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Baghdad, Iraq. There may not be much Iran can do about President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal, but across the Middle East, the Islamic Republic has a variety of ways it can hit back at the United States and America’s regional allies. Iran sponsors a range of Shiite militias in Iraq and enjoys deep ties to the country’s economy and political system. Hadi Mizban, File AP Photo