UK vows 'humane' immigration policy as scandal grows

File - In this Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Britain's interior minister is promising to ensure the country’s immigration policy is "humane," as uproar spreads over the authorities' mistreatment of long-term legal residents. Rudd, who faced mounting pressure Sunday, April 29, 2018 to resign, says she will make a statement to the House of Commons Monday over the immigration scandal. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo