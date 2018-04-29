Fruit's pungent smell mistaken for gas leak, prompts panic

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, a cut Musang King durian is shown by a vendor during the International Durian Cultural Tourism Festival in Bentong, Malaysia. The pungent smell of the rotten durian fruit at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology university campus library in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, April 28, 2018, was mistaken for a gas leak, prompting an evacuation of the building. Specialist crews wearing masks searched the library, but all they found was rotting durian in a cupboard. About 600 staff and students cleared the building. Sadiq Asyraf, File AP Photo