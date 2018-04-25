Rival Koreas' leaders face high stakes at historic summit

FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, a U.S. soldier stands outside of the Peace House, the venue for the planned summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 27 during a press tour at the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. The stakes will be high when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in sit down Friday, April 27, 2018 in the no man’s land that forms the world’s most heavily armed border. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo