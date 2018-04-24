Toronto van attack suspect was student, ex-military recruit

In this courtroom sketch, Duty counsel Georgia Koulis, from left, Alek Minassian, Justice of the Peace Stephen Waisberg, and Crown prosecutor Joe Callaghan appear in court in Toronto on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Alek Minassian, who plowed a van into a crowded Toronto sidewalk, was ordered held Tuesday on 10 counts of murder and 13 of attempted murder. The Canadian Press via AP Alexandra Newbould