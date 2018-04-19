Poland marks 75th anniversary of uprising in Warsaw Ghetto

A survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto, Marian Kalwary talks to The Associated Press about his memories and fears over the current rise of nationalism and fascism, on the eve of the ghetto uprising anniversary, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. On Thursday, 87-year-old Kalwary will take part in daylong observances honoring the fighters of the 1943 Warsaw ghetto uprising who took up arms to oppose the German troops as they were moving in to end the ghetto’s existence. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo