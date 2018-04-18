Gunmen kill Shiite shopkeeper in Pakistan

A Shiite shopkeeper was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta, police said.
Police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire at an auto parts shop, killing the shopkeeper on the spot. Cheema says the shopkeeper was from the Shiite Hazara community and that it appeared to have been a targeted killing.
It was the fourth attack in recent months targeting the country's Shiite minority. No one has claimed the attacks, but they bear the hallmarks of Sunni extremists, who view Shiites as apostates deserving of death.
