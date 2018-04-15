South Sudan's refugee flow is often a children's crisis

In this photo taken Monday, March 12, 2018, a South Sudanese refugee teenager sits on the ground after making mud bricks in the Rhino refugee settlement, near Arua, in northern Uganda. The flood of South Sudanese refugees from the country's 5-year civil war has been called a children's crisis, with more than 60 percent of the well over one million refugees who have poured into neighboring Uganda under the age of 18, officials say. Adelle Kalakouti AP Photo