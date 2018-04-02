Israel: Deal reached to resettle African migrants in West

FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, African migrants hold signs during a protest outside the Holot detention center in the Negev Desert, southern Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday, April 2, 2018, that it has reached an agreement with the United Nations to scrap plans to deport African asylum seekers and will resettle many in Western countries instead. Israel said it reached an "unprecedented understandings" with the U.N. refugee agency in which Israel will send more than 16,000 migrants to various Western countries willing to absorb them. Sebastian Scheiner, File AP Photo