Expelled Russian diplomats return from US amid spy dispute

A plane carrying Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave the U.S. is parked after landing at Vnukovo 2 government airport outside Moscow, Russia, Sunday, April 1, 2018. The United States and more than a dozen European nations kicked out Russian diplomats on Monday and the Trump administration ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, as the West sought joint punishment for Moscow's alleged role in poisoning an ex-spy in Britain. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo