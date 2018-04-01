Swiss Alps avalanche leaves 3 dead, 2 injured near glacier

Rescue crews walk at an avalanche site near Fiesch, Switzerland, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Swiss police say three people have been killed in an avalanche in the Alps. Another two were taken to a hospital with light injuries. Police say the avalanche hit the group of five skiers on Saturday afternoon. The group had set off from an Alpine hut earlier in the day to cross the Aletsch glacier in southern Switzerland. Keystone via AP Jean-Christophe Bott