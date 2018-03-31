Turkish president recites Muslim prayer at the Hagia Sophia

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, accompanied by his wife Emine, right, waves to supporters as he walks in the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia an UNESCO world heritage site and one of Istanbul's main tourist attractions, in the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Turkey's president has recited an Islamic prayer in the Hagia Sophia, an Istanbul landmark that has become a symbol of interfaith and diplomatic tensions. Erdogan recited the Quran's first verse to the "souls of all, especially Istanbul's conqueror." The Hagia Sophia was built as an Orthodox Christian church, converted into a mosque in 1453 and made into a museum in 1935. Erdogan's Islamic-leaning government has discussed converting the structure back into a mosque. Pool Photo via AP Kayhan Ozer