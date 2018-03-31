Tibetan leader in exile slams China for mistreating Tibetans

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama holds hand with junior Indian Minister for Culture and Tourism Mahesh Sharma, with prime minister of the self-declared Tibetan government-in-exile Lobsang Sangay, left, standing by his side at an event marking the beginning of the 60th year of the spiritual leader’s exile in India, in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Sangay on Saturday urged his compatriots to strengthen efforts to make the return of the Dalai Lama to his native land a reality. Ashwini Bhatia AP Photo