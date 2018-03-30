Myanmar swears in Suu Kyi loyalist as new president

Win Myint, newly elected president of Myanmar, waves to media outside the parliament in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Myanmar's parliament has elected Win Myint, a loyalist of Aung San Suu Kyi, as new president. Suu Kyi, who formal title is state counsellor, has retained her executive authority over the government. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo