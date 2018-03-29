FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, opposition politician Miguna Miguna, center, raises his fist as a gesture to the crowd as he stands next to opposition leader Raila Odinga, center right, and politician James Orengo, far right, as Odinga holds an oath during a mock "swearing-in" ceremony at Uhuru Park in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. Miguna said Wednesday, March 28, 2018 that he is detained in a toilet at the country's main airport after he refused an attempt to deport him.
World

Kenyan opposition figure deported to Dubai, lawyers say

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 04:31 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Lawyers say that early Thursday Kenyan authorities deported an opposition politician whose attempt to enter the country led to him being detained in an airport toilet for more than a day.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta said that Miguna Miguna, targeted in a Kenyan government crackdown amid lingering election tensions, was sent to Dubai even after a court ordered authorities to release him. Another lawyer, James Orengo, said police at the airport roughed up lawyers and forced them to leave when they tried to serve the court order.

Kenyan authorities did not immediately respond, though Kenya's immigration department re-tweeted a post urging the public to ignore a rumor that Miguna had been sedated.

The deportation ended the airport drama in which Miguna posted from what he called "Toilet at Terminal 2."

