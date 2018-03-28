Taiwan activist's wife vows to keep fighting for his release

The wife of a Taiwanese human rights activist jailed in China has vowed to keep fighting for his release after Beijing allowed her to visit him in prison.
Lee Ming-che is serving a five-year prison sentence after being convicted by a Chinese court in November on charges of subverting state power.
His wife, Lee Ching-yu, said Wednesday in Taipei after visiting Lee at Chishan prison in central Hunan province that he seemed physically fine but was barred from writing to her.
Lee Ching-yu said that as long as her husband is in jail, "my efforts to rescue him will not stop."
Lee was accused of holding online political lectures and helping the families of jailed dissidents in China.
