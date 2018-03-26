Catalonia's Puigdemont to be brought before judge in Germany

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2017 file photo ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont takes the podium at a gathering to watch the election results for Spain's Catalonia region at the Square Meeting Center in Brussels. The lawyer for fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont says that he is being held by German police. Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas has confirmed to The Associated Press that German police stopped Puigdemont on Sunday, March 25, 2018 when he was crossing the border from Denmark. Virginia Mayo,file AP Photo