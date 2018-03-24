Thousands of Croatian far-right supporters march in Zagreb

People wave Croatian flags during a protest against an international convention they say indirectly legalizes gay marriages and gives rights to transgender people, in Zagreb, Croatia, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Croatia's conservative opposition and the Catholic Church — the organizers of Saturday's protest — say they are for combating violence against women and domestic violence, which is the main point of the convention, but are against its alleged introduction of ''a third gender'' into society. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo