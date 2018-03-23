The Latest: 13 Catalan leaders charged with rebellion

Catalan president candidate Jordi Turull, center and former cabinet member Josep Rull arrive at the Supreme Court in Madrid, Friday, March 23, 2018. A Spanish Supreme Court probe into last year's attempt to secede Catalonia from Spain wraps Friday with the judge issuing indictments and possible rebellion and other charges for various regional politicians and separatist leaders and signaling that he may issue for the latter preventive measures that could include pre-trial jailing. Francisco Seco AP Photo