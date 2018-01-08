Thai leader tells reporters to quiz cardboard mock-up

In this image from video, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, left, waves and walks off as a life-sized cardboard cut-out figure of himself is placed next to the microphone during a media conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday Jan. 8, 2018. Prayuth evaded questions by bringing out a life-sized cardboard cut-out of himself, and telling reporters to "ask this guy" if they had "any questions on politics or conflict" then turned on his heel and walked off, leaving the mock-up behind, to bemused looks and awkward laughter from the assembled media. TPBS via AP)