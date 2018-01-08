World

Tensions in Romania's ruling party between PM, chairman

January 08, 2018

BUCHAREST, Romania

Romania's prime minister will push for a government reshuffle, amid tensions between himself and the powerful party leader who is facing corruption charges.

Premier Mihai Tudose met Monday with senior members of the Social Democratic Party ahead of a party meeting. Reports say Tudose wants to replace current chairman Liviu Dragnea with a committee of regional leaders.

Dragnea can't serve as prime minister due to a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging. Separately, prosecutors froze Dragnea's assets in November amid a probe into the misuse of European Union funds. He denies wrongdoing.

Last year, huge anti-government protests erupted over moves to restructure Romania's justice system, which critics say would make it harder to crack down on high-level corruption.

Dragnea and his allies back the proposals.

