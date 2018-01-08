World

Second US military chopper makes emergency landing in Japan

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 06:50 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

A U.S. military helicopter has made an emergency landing in Japan's Okinawa islands in the second such incident in three days.

Japanese media say a Marine Corps AH-1 attack helicopter with two people aboard landed Monday in a field at a waste disposal site in the town of Yomitan on Okinawa's main island. No injuries were reported.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the U.S. side told police that a warning light had indicated a problem with the aircraft.

Another Marines Corps helicopter made an emergency landing on a beach in Okinawa on Saturday because its rotor appeared to be spinning too fast.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incidents inflame local opposition to the large U.S. military presence in Okinawa.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video