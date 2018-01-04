Spanish court reviews custody of ex-Catalan vice president

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, the sacked Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras arrives at the National Court for questioning by a National Court judge investigating possible rebellion charges, in Madrid, Spain. A Spanish court on Thursday Jan. 4, 2018 is reviewing an appeal by Junqueras against his imprisonment as he awaits formal charges over possible rebellion, sedition and embezzlement in the restive region's recent drive for independence from Spain. Paul White, File AP Photo