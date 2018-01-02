In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 shows a frame grab from a New Year greeting video with puppies who are raised and trained at a dog breeding center in Knyazhevo, 103 kilometers
In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 shows a frame grab from a New Year greeting video with puppies who are raised and trained at a dog breeding center in Knyazhevo, 103 kilometers 64 miles) north of Moscow, Russia.
World

Russian army demonstrates latest weapon: Cuddly puppies

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:57 AM

MOSCOW

The Russian Armed Forces has unveiled its latest cutting-edge weapon in a New Year greetings video: cuddly puppies.

After a year of showing off its military might in Syria, the Defense Ministry has taken a softer approach. The one-minute video shows dozens of puppies sharing food and cuddling with each other. Older dogs are shown playing with unidentified officers.

Over 3,000 dogs are employed in the Russian armed forces.

Dogs from the 470th Dog Breeding Center outside Moscow are among the most decorated in Russia. The center won an international competition last summer against the canine forces of Belarus, Egypt, Iran and Uzbekistan.

