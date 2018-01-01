Vehicles burn during a blaze at a multi-storey car park at the Echo Arena on the waterfront in Liverpool, England Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. An evening session of the Liverpool International Horse Show taking place in the Echo Arena was cancelled after horses were evacuated to safety. No one is known to have been injured in the fire.
World

Parking garage fire destroys hundreds of cars in UK

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 06:00 AM

LONDON

Hundreds of cars have been destroyed in a fire that raged through a multi-story parking garage in the northern English city of Liverpool.

The fire next to Liverpool's Echo Arena threatened horses that were stabled in the garage for performances at the Liverpool International Horse Show.

The horses were moved to safety inside the arena. The popular horse show was canceled because of the fire, which was brought under control early Monday morning.

Witnesses said cars seemed to explode every couple of seconds when the fire was at its peak. They said the fire started in an older vehicle and quickly spread.

Police said an "accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite".

Some 1,400 vehicles were inside the structure when the blaze started Sunday afternoon.

