World

Pope prays for Egyptian Copts who died in attacks near Cairo

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 06:24 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis has prayed for the victims of attacks on Copts in Egypt.

Francis expressed closeness Sunday to "the Orthodox Copt brothers" of Egypt after the attacks two days earlier in a Cairo suburb. At least nine people died in the attack on a church and on a nearby store that was owned by a Copt.

The pope prayed that God "welcome the souls of the dead, sustain the wounded, their relatives and the entire community, and convert the hearts of the violent ones."

Francis was greeting thousands of faithful who had gathered in St. Peter's Square for his last Sunday noon window appearance of 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video