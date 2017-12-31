World

Suicide bomber strikes Afghan funeral, killing 15

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 06:30 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

A suicide bomber targeted the funeral of local official in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 15 people, officials said.

Noor Ahmad Habibi, deputy spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said the bomber set off his explosives vest among people gathered in the provincial capital, Jalalabad, to mourn a former district chief. He said around 14 other people were wounded.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in Nangarhar and routinely target security forces and local officials.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a sticky bomb exploded in a crowded neighborhood in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif late Saturday, wounding 12 people, according to Gen. Abdul Raziq Qaderi, the deputy provincial police chief.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one claimed the attack, which took place in a relatively secure part of the country.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video