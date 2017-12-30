Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny pauses, at the Echo Moskvy
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny pauses, at the Echo Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.
Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny pauses, at the Echo Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

World

Court upholds ban on Navalny running for Russian presidency

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 06:42 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

Russia's highest court has upheld election officials' decision to bar opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president in March's election.

The Supreme Court on Saturday turned down Navalny's appeal against the Central Election Commission's move, saying that the decision to bar him from the race fully conforms to law.

President Vladimir Putin, whose approval ratings top 80 percent, is set to easily win a fourth term in the March 18 vote.

Navalny has campaigned for the presidency all year despite an implicit ban on his candidacy due to a fraud conviction seen by many as politically driven. Election officials formally barred him from the ballot Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Navalny responded to the ban by calling for a boycott of the vote. The Kremlin said authorities will look into whether such a call violates the law.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video