South African president suffers another legal setback

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, outgoing ANC president and South African President Jacob Zuma, looks on after the newly elected African National Congress

ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa, was announced president at the elective conference in Johannesburg. South Africa's top court has ruled that parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable in a scandal over multi-million-dollar upgrades to his private home. The decision is likely to escalate pressure on Zuma to resign.