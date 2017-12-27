World

Prince Harry joins African conservation group as president

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 04:47 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

JOHANNESBURG

Britain's Prince Harry has been named the president of African Parks, a conservation group that manages a dozen wildlife areas across the continent.

Kensington Palace and Johannesburg-based African Parks announced the appointment on Wednesday, noting Harry's dedication to African conservation since he left the British military in 2015.

The conservation group says Harry has previously worked with its teams, participating in the 2016 relocation of elephants in Malawi and the reinstallation of GPS collars on three lions to help protect them.

African Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead says Harry's "influential role" will bolster efforts to help wildlife as well as people living in and around conservation areas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video