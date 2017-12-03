World

Afghan official: Motorcycle bomb kills 5 in country's east

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 05:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says a motorcycle bomb in eastern Nangarhar province killed at least five people.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says eight were wounded in Sunday's blast, which took place outside of a soccer stadium in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Khogyani says the explosion took place shortly after a pro-government rally ended at the soccer stadium. The rally had been packed with supporters of the government.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Saturday, two intelligence service members, including the director of the Jalalabad intelligence department were killed, and 10 others, including both soldiers and civilians were wounded in multiple bomb attacks by Islamic State militants in Jalalabad.

A local affiliate of the Islamic State group is seeking to expand its footprint in Afghanistan.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video