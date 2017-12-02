World

Afghan official: 2 security guards killed in country's east

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 06:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says an attack in eastern Nangarhar province has killed at least two security guards and wounded six others.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says an explosion took place near a private TV station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad on Saturday. He says the target of the attack was not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, says at least three people were wounded after a sticky bomb went off in the Afghan capital. He says the explosives were planted on a container belonging to the security forces.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Nangarhar and Kabul.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video