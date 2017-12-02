Police close the streets around a Christmas market after a suspicious object was found in Potsdam, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.
World

German police looking for sender of suspicious package

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 05:41 AM

BERLIN

German police have increased their presence at a Christmas market in the city of Potsdam a day after the market was evacuated because of a bomb scare.

Officers destroyed a suspicious package containing nails and an unidentified powder in a controlled explosion Friday.

Authorities said Saturday they were still looking for the sender of the package, which didn't appear to be a viable device.

The package was delivered Friday to a pharmacy on the same street as the Christmas market in downtown Potsdam near Berlin and it wasn't clear if the store or the market was being targeted.

Christmas markets are extremely popular in Germany and have increased security this year following the deadly truck attack at a market in downtown Berlin last December which killed 12 people.

