World

Australia re-elects deputy leader and bolsters government

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:57 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's government has tightened its tenuous grip on power with the former deputy prime minister's re-election to Parliament five weeks after he was thrown out for breaching the constitution.

Barnaby Joyce won a by-election on Saturday and will return as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's deputy when Parliament resumes next week.

Joyce's victory gives the ruling conservative coalition exactly half the seats in the House of Representatives. Parties need a majority in the House to govern without making deals with independent lawmakers.

Another by-election in two weeks could return the government to the single-seat majority it held in October before the High Court created a constitutional crisis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joyce is one of nine lawmakers who lost their jobs for contravening an Australian constitutional quirk that demands lawmakers must be solely Australian citizens.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video