Danish police find arm at sea, link it to submarine case

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:07 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Copenhagen police say divers have found an arm in the sea south of the Danish capital, which they say could be linked to the case of the dismembered Swedish journalist who disappeared after a trip on a private submarine in August.

Police say the arm was found Wednesday about 1 kilometer (over half a mile) from where Kim Wall's decapitated head and legs were discovered in plastic bags in October.

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen faces preliminary charges of manslaughter and indecent handling of a corpse for disposing Wall's body at sea. He claims he didn't kill her and says she died accidentally. However, he has admitted dismembering her.

Madsen has voluntarily accepted extending his pre-trial detention until Dec. 12.

