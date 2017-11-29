World

Afghanistan executes 5 members of group behind kidnappings

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 06:12 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says authorities have executed five members of a criminal group behind several kidnappings and murder in the western province of Herat.

The convicts were executed at Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the capital, Kabul.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said on Wednesday that Askar Anwari, a former member of the provincial council in Herat was among the five who were hanged.

Rahimi says the executions were carried out after three appeals courts and President Ashraf Ghani confirmed the death sentences of the five.

The group had been involved in the kidnapping and murder of a deputy head of a construction company, as well as other illegal activities.

In May 2016, Ghani approved the executions of six suspects convicted on terrorism charges.

