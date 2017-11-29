World

Turkey issues warrants against 360 military personnel

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:07 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says Turkish prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 360 people as part of an operation against suspected supporters of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen within Turkey's armed forces.

Anadolu Agency said Wednesday the warrants were issued against 333 soldiers, most of them still on active duty, as well as 27 civilians who are suspected of being so-called "secret imams" who allegedly directed Gulen supporters within the army. The operation to detain the suspects was underway, the agency said.

Turkey accuses Gulen of masterminding last year's coup attempt. Gulen denies involvement.

Turkey launched a massive crackdown after the coup, resulting in some 50,000 arrests and the dismissal of more than 110,000 people from state jobs, including the military.

