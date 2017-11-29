World

Philippines: 14 communist rebels killed in clash with troops

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:33 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MANILA, Philippines

Fourteen communist rebels were killed and another was wounded in a clash with Philippine troops south of the capital, officials said Wednesday, days after President Rodrigo Duterte officially terminated peace talks with insurgents and told the military to prepare for violent confrontations with the guerrillas.

Army Maj. Mikko Magisa said soldiers on a combat operation clashed Tuesday night with a group of rebels in Nasugbu town, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Manila. After a 20-minute gunbattle, soldiers recovered the bodies of 13 rebels.

Two wounded rebels were brought to hospital, where one of them died, said Magisa, executive officer of the Army's 202nd Brigade. The guerrillas' death toll is the biggest in recent months. Five soldiers were injured in the fighting.

The communist rebellion in the Philippines has raged for 48 years, making it one of Asia's longest. Peace negotiations between the insurgents and Duterte's administration were earlier suspended due to sporadic clashes. Duterte formally terminated the talks on Nov. 23 and warned troops to prepare for "virulent confrontations" with the rebels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Duterte said he will treat the rebels as terrorists and criminals, and throw their leaders in jail.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video