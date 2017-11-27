Australian Federal Police, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney, right, and Victoria State Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton address the media at the Victorian Police Centre in Melbourne Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Australian police have arrested a man accused of planning a mass shooting for New Year's Eve in a crowded Melbourne square, officials said on Tuesday.
Australian Federal Police, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney, right, and Victoria State Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton address the media at the Victorian Police Centre in Melbourne Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Australian police have arrested a man accused of planning a mass shooting for New Year's Eve in a crowded Melbourne square, officials said on Tuesday. AAP Image via AP James Ross
Australian Federal Police, Acting Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney, right, and Victoria State Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton address the media at the Victorian Police Centre in Melbourne Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Australian police have arrested a man accused of planning a mass shooting for New Year's Eve in a crowded Melbourne square, officials said on Tuesday. AAP Image via AP James Ross

World

Australian police allege man planned New Year's Eve attack

Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:39 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CANBERRA, Australia

Australian police have arrested a man accused of planning a mass shooting for New Year's Eve in a crowded Melbourne square, officials said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Australian-born citizen with Somali parents was trying to obtain an automatic rifle to attack the downtown Federation Square in Australia's second largest city, Victoria State Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said.

Thousands of revelers pack the square each year on New Year's Eve.

The man, who was not named, downloaded instructions from an al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula website on how to launch a terrorist attack and how to use guns, Patton said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Patton described the suspect as "a person who's expressed an intention to try and kill as many people as he could through shooting them."

He said authorities have eliminated the threat of the attack, saying "the risk that was posed by this person has been removed."

Counter-terrorism police had been monitoring the man, a known extremist and a sympathizer of the Islamic State group, this year and detained him as he met with people in an attempt to acquire a gun, Patton said.

Australia has strict gun laws and automatic weapons are banned from private ownership.

The man is the 74th suspect arrested in Australia in 31 counter-terrorism investigations since Australia's terrorism threat level was elevated to "probable" in September 2014.

Police expect he will appear in a Melbourne court late on Tuesday or Wednesday on charges of preparing to commit a terrorist attack and collecting documents to facilitate a terrorist act.

People convicted of those crimes in Australia face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Search warrants were issued on Monday at a home in a suburb where the suspect lived with his parents and siblings, at a relative's address in another suburb and at a computer business where he once had a part-time job.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video