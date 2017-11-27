Who is Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancé?

More Videos 0:40 Tips for picking the perfect Christmas tree Pause 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:53 Beaufort woman hosts 5K for her family, here's why 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, are engaged, announced the office of Prince Charles on Monday. They will marry in the spring of 2018. Meta Viers McClatchy

