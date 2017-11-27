Supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah, a radical religious party, chant religious slogans during a protest at an entrance of Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Pakistani Islamists pressed ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers on Sunday, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded.
Pakistan law minister resigns, ceding to Islamists' demand

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 12:38 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's law minister has resigned, caving in to Islamist protesters who have been demanding his ouster in a three-week-long rally near Islamabad.

Monday's development comes after negotiations with the rally organizers went nowhere.

Security forces held back from dispersing the protesters on Sunday, after a crackdown the previous day left six dead.

Zahid Hamid's resignation will likely pave the way for supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah party, which is behind the protest, to peacefully disband their sit-in at a key intersection on the edge of the Pakistani capital.

The Islamists demanded Hamid's resignation over an omitted reference to Islam's Prophet Muhammad in a parliamentary bill. He had earlier apologized for the omission in the bill, saying it was a clerical error that was later corrected.

