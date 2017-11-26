World

US climber dies, others rescued on Mexico's highest peak

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 08:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities said Sunday that they had rescued nine climbers from Mexico's tallest mountain in recent days, and one mountaineer from the United States had died.

Jose Luis Palma, the regional civil protection coordinator for Puebla state, said conditions were extremely dangerous because of the iced-over slopes of the 18,619-foot (5,675-meter) Pico de Orizaba. He said climbers "are not taking the necessary precautions to climb on that ice."

Palma said the first rescue effort was mounted on Thursday when two U.S. citizens called for help after being injured in an accident. He said one of those died but the other was brought down with only bruises.

Over the weekend, both civil and military emergency teams were called out.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The navy said in a statement that it was alerted on Saturday that eight mountaineers, including six Americans and two Mexicans, were in trouble on "El Sarcofago" glacier near Orizaba's peak. A helicopter was sent but bad weather prevented it from finding the climbers, it said.

On Sunday, the navy team was finally able to rescue two of those climbers and a civil protection squad brought down the other six.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video