Legendary golfer Gary Player posted this photo Friday to Twitter of a golf ball beside a giant crocodile.
Legendary golfer Gary Player posted this photo Friday to Twitter of a golf ball beside a giant crocodile. Twitter
Legendary golfer Gary Player posted this photo Friday to Twitter of a golf ball beside a giant crocodile. Twitter

World

When your ball lands beside a giant crocodile, let it go, advises golfer Gary Player

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 26, 2017 12:51 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

One tiny golf ball. One ginormous crocodile.

Golfer Gary Player posted the photo Friday to Twitter with the caption, “When you don’t even think about playing the ball as it lies.”

The retired pro golfer hosted the Gary Player Invitational this weekend at Sun City’s Lost City Golf Course in South Africa. Player, 82, of South Africa, won nine major championships on the regular PGA Tour and six Champions Tour major championships. He’s the only non-American to win all four major championships, known as the Career Grand Slam.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video