5 dead in Britain as stolen car smashes into tree

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 09:24 AM

LONDON

Two teenagers have been arrested after a stolen car smashed into a tree in Britain, killing five.

Police said Sunday the two 15-year-old boys are held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The victims included a 12-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and two men aged 24 and 28.

The accident happened Saturday night in Leeds, a city 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of London.

West Yorkshire police said it was not clear if some of the victims were pedestrians or if the seven people had been riding in the stolen Renault Clio.

