Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who is detained in Iran, during a public demonstration to the Shia Islamic Centre of England in north London, calling for her release from prison, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Mother of young child Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016, accused of spying which she denies.
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who is detained in Iran, during a public demonstration to the Shia Islamic Centre of England in north London, calling for her release from prison, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Mother of young child Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016, accused of spying which she denies. PA via AP Jonathan Brady
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe who is detained in Iran, during a public demonstration to the Shia Islamic Centre of England in north London, calling for her release from prison, Saturday Nov. 25, 2017. Mother of young child Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016, accused of spying which she denies. PA via AP Jonathan Brady

World

Iran airs more allegations against detained British woman

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 04:04 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Iranian state television has aired more allegations against a detained Iranian-British woman as London considers making a $530 million payment to Tehran.

The TV program focused on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.

The program showed pictures of a BBC paystub and an email from 2010 showing she once worked to train Iranian journalists.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the report was intended to increase pressure on the British government.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn't related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, though a similar payment by America came as Iran released four U.S. citizens in 2016.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video