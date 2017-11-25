A boy's shadow is cast on a national flag attached to the fence enclosing the Mar de Plata Naval Base, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Argentina's president said Friday an international search will continue for the ARA San Juan submarine carrying 44 crew members that has been lost in the South Atlantic for nine days and that the sub's disappearance will be investigated.
World

Argentina navy says missing sub was in good condition

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 12:41 PM

MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina

Argentina's navy is insisting that a missing submarine seemed to be in good condition when it set off on a training mission, despite fears it later exploded beneath the sea with 44 crew members aboard.

Argentine navy spokesman Enrique Balbi says the sub passed a routine check two days before setting sail.

Hopes for survivors are dimming as the ARA San Juan enters its 10th day missing — which Is what experts had said would likely be the limit of its oxygen supply even if it remained intact beneath the sea.

But a multinational search and rescue effort continued Saturday. A Norwegian ship carrying a U.S. undersea rescue module was preparing to weigh anchor for the search zone, despite worsening weather.

