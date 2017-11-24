That extra cup of coffee can help you live longer, research shows

More Videos

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Pause
Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:47

Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine.

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 0:41

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? 1:41

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

  • Coffee may help slow effects of aging

    Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed.

Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic
Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us – other than getting us out of bed. Meta Viers/McClatchy Cleveland Clinic

World

That extra cup of coffee can help you live longer, research shows

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 24, 2017 12:04 PM

First, coffee was bad for you. Now it’s good for you.

At least, that’s the finding from a new meta-review of scientific literature on the topic in the British Medical Journal. The review shows that drinking three to four cups of black coffee a day can reduce a variety of health risks and can decrease your risk of death by 17 percent.

“Coffee consumption seems generally safe within usual levels of intake, with summary estimates indicating largest risk reduction for various health outcomes at three to four cups a day, and more likely to benefit health than harm,” the report says.

The review linked coffee consumption to a lower risk of heart problems, diabetes, liver disease, dementia and some cancers. The study also found a 17 percent lower risk of death among subjects from all causes during the time they were studied, anywhere from 1 to 44 years in some studies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There are a few caveats, however. Drinking more than four cups a day during pregnancy increases risks of low birth weight, pre-term birth and stillbirth, the review says. Women who drink more than four cups daily also are at greater risk for bone fractures, but not men.

Also, adding lots of calorie-rich creams, sugars or flavorings to your coffee can cancel out the health benefits and raise your risk of diabetes and other problems, the review says. Finally, the studies included in the review focused on 8 oz. cups of coffee per serving, not the “Tall” or “Grande” options available at most coffee shops.

The British Medical Journal review, published Tuesday by the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, examined 201 studies of health effects of coffee intake. While in the past some doctors warned against drinking coffee, recent studies have uncovered a variety of potential health benefits to limited coffee consumption.

A 2015 Gallup poll found that 64 percent of Americans drink at least one cup of coffee daily.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Pause
Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:47

Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine.

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers 0:41

Bluffton toy store has amazing vintage collection, including Star Wars, Transformers

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake? 1:41

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

View More Video