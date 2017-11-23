German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, arrive for a cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

World

Pressure grows on German Social Democrats in gov't impasse

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 04:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BERLIN

Pressure is growing within Germany's Social Democratic Party to at least discuss the possibility of forming a new government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

SPD leader Martin Schulz has ruled out returning to the current "grand coalition" with Merkel, following a disastrous result in September's election, even after her talks on forming a government with two other parties collapsed.

If no one budges, the options are a minority government — never previously tried — or new elections.

Schulz is meeting Thursday with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has urged politicians to compromise.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several Social Democrats, while expressing skepticism, have suggested the party should discuss another coalition with Merkel or supporting a minority government.

Lawmaker Karl Lauterbach tells ZDF broadcaster "if absolutely nothing else works, we must again consider a grand coalition."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

    Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s
Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 3:45

Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico 1:47

Video during and after shows how 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico

View More Video