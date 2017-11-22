Video shows defecting North Korean soldier dash for freedom as comrades shoot at him

More Videos 0:54 Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s Pause 0:47 Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:35 Family of USC student killed in DUI crash 0:41 Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot. 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 1:01 Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People's Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful

