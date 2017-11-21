World

Dramatic video shows escape, shooting of N. Korean defector

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017



SEOUL, South Korea

The U.S.-led U.N. command has released a dramatic video showing the desperate dash to freedom, shooting and rescue of a North Korean soldier.

The video released Wednesday shows the soldier speeding down a tree-lined road before he crashes his jeep. Soldiers from the North fire at him and give chase as he crosses the border. South Korean soldiers then crawl up to him and drag him to safety as North Korean troops gather on their side of the tense dividing line.

The U.N. command says the North violated the armistice agreement ending the Korean War by firing across and physically crossing the border in pursuit of the soldier. North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds. The defector remains hospitalized after two rounds of surgery that removed bullets from him.

